Lollapalooza 2025 Has Olivia, Sabrina, Tyler, Rocky, Doechii, Gracie, Korn

The Lollapalooza lineup is here, and its big-font names are pretty interesting. Topping the bill for the July 31-Aug. 3 festivities in Chicago's Grant Park is Olivia Rodrigo, who — with a Glastonbury headliner slot in her pocket too — is almost certainly ramping up to LP3. Fellow ascendent cool-kid pop star Sabrina Carpenter, the presumed blonde girl from "drivers license," is also among the headliners. Blog-era rap auteur pals Tyler, The Creator and A$AP Rocky will be there, as will Doechii, Gracie Abrams, Luke Combs, Twice, Rüfüs Du Sol, and... Korn! Back in the big leagues!

As for the undercard, names that jump out to me on first pass include: Clairo, the Marías, Ratboys, Jane Remover, Bladee, Mk.gee, Bleachers, T-Pain, Sierra Ferrell, Magdalena Bay, JPEGMAFIA, Isaiah Rashad, Djo, Finneas, Mariah The Scientist, the Dare, Ravyn Lenae, Dominic Fike, the Blessed Madonna, Overmono, Bossman Dlow, 2Hollis, Otoboke Beaver, Kenny Mason, Rebecca Black, Nourished By Time, Xaviersobased, Cage The Elephant, Dua Saleh, and Hey, Nothing. There are lots more but I'm not going to type them all out. Peruse the poster to dig for gold.

Ticket presale begins this Thursday, March 20. More info on tickets is available here.