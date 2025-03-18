Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Preview Japanese Breakfast’s New Song For The Dakota Johnson Rom-Com Materialists

12:15 PM EDT on March 18, 2025

Last week, Japanese Breakfast leader Michelle Zauner explained why the movie adaptation of her memoir Crying In H Mart went into development hell, after she wrote the screenplay and a director was attached. The whole process sounds deeply difficult, but Zauner has plenty of other stuff going on. The new Japanese Breakfast album For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women) drops on Friday, and Zauner also plays a part in a new high-profile film. She's got a new song in the trailer for Materialists, the new romantic comedy from Past Lives writer/director Celine Song.

In 2023, Celine Song got Grizzly Bear's Christopher Bear and Daniel Rossen back together to score her directorial debut Past Lives. I loved that movie. Today, the internet is abuzz with the trailer for Song's follow-up Materialists, which is distributed by A24 but which looks like the kind of high-concept movie-star rom-com that would've been easy box-office money in the '90s or '00s. The premise is bulletproof: Dakota Johnson plays a sought-after rich-folks matchmaker who can't keep her own love life together. She's torn between handsome gazillionaire Pedro Pascal and old flame Chris Evans. What's a girl to do?

The trailer makes the movie look like a lot of fun, and it's mostly set to an as-yet-untitled song from Japanese Breakfast. There's also a cover of Madonna's "Material Girl" on there, but Japanese Breakfast's publicist says that she's not the one singing it. See the trailer for yourself below.

Materialists is in theaters 6/13.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Judge Rejects Royel Otis Member’s Attempt To Unmask Redditors

January 4, 2026
News

San Francisco Club Bottom Of The Hill Is Closing

January 3, 2026
News

Morrissey Sets First Concert Cancellations Of 2026

January 3, 2026
News

Billy Joel Performs For The First Time Since Brain Disorder Diagnosis, Joining Tribute Band In Wellington, FL

January 3, 2026
News

Counterparts Frontman Calls Out Suspected AI-Generated Metalcore Act Broken Avenue

January 2, 2026
News

Parannoul – “연말 다짐 (New Year’s Resolutions)”

January 2, 2026