Queen, Herbie Hancock, & Barbara Hannigan Awarded 2025 Polar Music Prize

2:07 PM EDT on March 18, 2025

Since 1992, the Polar Music Prize has bestowed honors unto those who've made a "pioneering musical legacy" for themselves. The Swedish award was founded by ABBA’s manager Stig Anderson, and recipients also get 1 million krona -- the equivalent of about $93,000. Most years, the award goes to two recipients, one in popular music and another in classical. This year is one of the occasional exceptions where the Polar Music Prize committee has chosen to honor three laureates: Queen, Herbie Hancock, and Barbara Hannigan.

Hopefully I don't need to explain Queen or Herbie Hancock's qualifications. Barbara Hannigan is a Canadian soprano and conductor who specializes in contemporary classical music. She's worked with the London Symphony Orchestra, Toronto Symphony, Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France, and a whole bunch more. In May of last year, she was named the next chief conductor and artistic director of the Iceland Symphony Orchestra, for a three-year term beginning in 2026.

As soon-to-be Polar Music Prize recipients, Queen, Hancock, and Hannigan join the likes of Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, Peter Gabriel, Chuck Berry, Ennio Morricone, Led Zeppelin, Patti Smith, and Stevie Wonder. Last year, it went to Nile Rogers and the Finnish composer/conductor Esa-Pekka Salonen. This year's award show takes place in Stockholm on May 27, with performances to be announced. But here's one interesting performance from the 2017 awards show:

Read More:

