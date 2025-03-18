Skip to Content
Weakened Friends – “Torn” (Natalie Imbruglia Cover)

1:01 PM EDT on March 18, 2025

At their live shows, New England indie rockers Weakened Friends have been covering "Torn," the classic '90s pop-rock tune written by the LA rock band Ednaswap and made famous by Natalie Imbruglia. Today, a studio version of that cover has emerged. "Torn" is an inherently bright and catchy song, qualities Weakened Friends do not compromise here, but they do make sure that chorus is extra sludgy and the vocals mighty expressive. Watch director Justin Labadie's video for the cover below.

"Torn" is out now on Don Giovanni.

