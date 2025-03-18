Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Club Night – “Judah”

1:22 PM EDT on March 18, 2025

Marisa Bazan)

The fired-up Bay Area emo-punks Club Night were a Stereogum Band To Watch in 2018, but they went silent for a long time after the release of their 2019 debut album What Life. This spring, they're finally coming back with Joy Coming Down, their first album in six years. Lead single "Palace" is a raw, frantic attack. Today, Club Night follow that song with "Judah," which is longer and more varied but which also gives the sense that there's some serious shit at stake. Check it out below.

Joy Coming Down is out 5/2 on Tiny Engines.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

R.E.M.’s Peter Buck Joins The Icicle Works’ Ian McNabb On “So. Central Rain” Cover

January 3, 2026
New Music

Peter Gabriel Announces New Album o\i: Hear “Been Undone”

January 3, 2026
New Music

IAN SWEET – “Semi-Charmed Life” (Third Eye Blind Cover)

January 3, 2026
News

Parannoul – “연말 다짐 (New Year’s Resolutions)”

January 2, 2026
New Music

The Smashing Pumpkins Join Yungblud On “Zombie” Rework

January 2, 2026
New Music

Wristwatch’s Tightly Wound Garage Punk LP III Hits Hard

January 1, 2026