Club Night – “Judah”

The fired-up Bay Area emo-punks Club Night were a Stereogum Band To Watch in 2018, but they went silent for a long time after the release of their 2019 debut album What Life. This spring, they're finally coming back with Joy Coming Down, their first album in six years. Lead single "Palace" is a raw, frantic attack. Today, Club Night follow that song with "Judah," which is longer and more varied but which also gives the sense that there's some serious shit at stake. Check it out below.

Joy Coming Down is out 5/2 on Tiny Engines.