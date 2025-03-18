Skip to Content
Deradoorian – “Any Other World”

1:14 PM EDT on March 18, 2025

Colin Smith

The singles so far from Deradoorian's upcoming album Ready For Heaven, "Digital Gravestone" and "Set Me Free," have been awesome, as expected. "Any Other World," the third advance track, is similarly sublime.

The album is inspired by William Morris' argument that technological change does not necessarily mean progress, specifically this quote: "I believe the multiplication of machinery will just multiply machinery." Here, amidst pulsing synths and percolating hand percussion, Angel Deradoorian unspools pop incantations such as "Born to be a failure/ Never given second thought" and "Force it through/ Can you do." Sometimes she's punctuated by a masculine voice that commands, "Burn. It. Down." It's one of the more engaging and thought-provoking bits of music I've heard in a while.

James Thomas Marsh directed the "Any Other World" video, which you can watch below.

Ready For Heaven is out 5/9 via Fire Records.

