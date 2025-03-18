The Bear Star Matty Matheson Unveils His New Hardcore Band Pig Pen

Skip to Content
March 18, 2025

Matty Matheson seems like a cool guy. He's a longtime restauranteur who became a minor celebrity chef and then made it big when he was cast as Neil Fak in FX's restaurant-set dramedy The Bear. Like a lot of characters on that show, Neil is loud, but turns out he can get even louder. He's the vocalist of a new hardcore band called Pig Pen.

On guitar and backing vocals in Pig Pen is Wade MacNeil, founding member of the 2000s screamo mainstays Alexisonfire. The rest of the band is Daniel Romano on guitar, Ian Ski Romano on drums, and Tommy Major on bass. Matheson announced his involvement in Pig Pen on Instagram, writing: "A FEW OLD FRIENDS GOT TOGETHER A COUPLE YEARS AGO AND WROTE AND RECORDED 10 SONGS OVER 2 DAYS. WE JUST WANTED TO HANGOUT AND SEE WHAT'S UP." That's as good of a reason to start a band as any.

Pig Pen will make their live debut on April 25 at Sneaky Dee’s in Toronto. For now, hear Matheson scream in a short clip below.

