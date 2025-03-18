Skip to Content
The Dare Attempts To Crowdsurf, No One Catches Him

6:44 PM EDT on March 18, 2025

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 29: Harrison Patrick Smith attends the WSJ. Magazine 2024 Innovator Awards on October 29, 2024 in New York City.

|Noam Galai/Getty Images

As a performer, crowdsurfing is a gamble. Pop fans specifically are not great at holding up bodies — look at Matty Healy or girl in red’s attempts. On Sunday (March 16), no one caught the Dare when he jumped in the crowd at his Bristol gig.

At the Marble Factory, Harrison Patrick Smith closed his set with "Girls." Without warning, he stepped his way over the barricade and into the audience, promptly ending up on the floor by the feet of confused girls taking videos. He apparently crowdsurfs often — per a viral tweet that reads, "The dare crowdsurfing just felt like passing around a tv remote" — but Bristol was just not ready for it. Watch below.

