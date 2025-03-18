The Dare Attempts To Crowdsurf, No One Catches Him

As a performer, crowdsurfing is a gamble. Pop fans specifically are not great at holding up bodies — look at Matty Healy or girl in red’s attempts. On Sunday (March 16), no one caught the Dare when he jumped in the crowd at his Bristol gig.

At the Marble Factory, Harrison Patrick Smith closed his set with "Girls." Without warning, he stepped his way over the barricade and into the audience, promptly ending up on the floor by the feet of confused girls taking videos. He apparently crowdsurfs often — per a viral tweet that reads, "The dare crowdsurfing just felt like passing around a tv remote" — but Bristol was just not ready for it. Watch below.