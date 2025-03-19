Watch Lucy Dacus Get Into A Cute Conversation With A Precocious Seven-Year-Old

Next week, Lucy Dacus will release her new album Forever Is A Feeling, and she's got promo to do. Sometimes, that means that she's the subject of a New Yorker profile where she makes a big revelation about a relationship with one of her boygenius bandmates. Sometimes, it means that she does a podcast with an adorable seven-year-old kid. That's just what it means to be a buzzy, ascendant musician in 2025. I genuinely wonder which of those things is more fun. I bet they're both nerve-wracking and gratifying in very different ways.

If you've seen the YouTube series Recess Therapy, then you've seen this seven-year-old kid named Miles. On that series, little kids talk to stars like Rihanna and Charli XCX, and they say the darndest things. Miles is that series' obvious breakout star, and now he's getting his own spinoff podcast called Gems. The show's first episode was dedicated to Miles riffing with Recess Therapy host Julian Shapiro-Barnum. Lucy Dacus is on the second episode, which means that she's the first proper guest.

This one isn't like most pop-star interviews. It's not really about Lucy Dacus' music. When she asks Miles whether he likes that music, Miles says, "Wellll, I haven't listened to much of it." Later on, he says, "I only listen to Hamilton a lot of times." Really, it's not that much about Lucy Dacus. Little kids generally tend to become centers of attention, and when Miles does ask questions, it's something like this: "Are atoms alive?" He and Dacus do magic tricks for each other -- magic is a big subject of conversation -- and talk about Minecraft, and it's all very pleasant and sometimes awkward. Here, for instance, is the moment where Miles and Lucy Dacus prove to be very bad at guessing one another's respective ages.

And here's the bit where Miles asks Dacus about her "favorite thing about the unknown," which is mostly his opening to discuss "a lot of things are unknown that even human science and technology hasn't even discovered yet, like alien life."

You can watch the whole conversation below; Dacus shows up around the 10:30 mark.

Forever Is A Feeling is out 3/28 on Geffen.