The Null Club – “Frameshift” (Feat. ELUCID)

Alan Duggan Borges, guitarist and producer for the experimental Irish noise-rockers Gilla Band, makes his own intense electronic music, recording as the Null Club. He'll release a self-titled Null Club EP next month. Mandy, Indiana's Valentine Caufield appears on lead single "Slip Angle," and the Horrors frontman Faris Badwan shows up on another track. Today, Duggan Borges shares the track that he made with the great New York abstract rapper ELUCID.

Last year, ELUCID released his solo album REVELATOR, and the Null Club produced the track "RFID." Today, ELUCID returns the favor, adding a dense and echo-drenched verse to the clanking, industrial-inflected drone-piece "Frameshift." Here's what Alan Duggan Borges says about it:

ELUCID had reached out to say hey and I ended up producing a track – "RFID" - for his record Revelator. "Frameshift" was a track that I had for a good while but I didn’t know what to do with it. I had written and recorded most of it at home. For a good while, I had seen it as an instrumental, but part of me always imagined vocals in the second half. I had resigned the track to being an instrumental, and mixed and mastered it. But very late into the making of the EP, I reached out to ELUCID to see if would be into working on it. I sent him the track, and he came back with his part. He made the track what it is.

Alan Duggan Borges recently announced his first Null Club live shows. Below, check out "Frameshift" and those dates.

TOUR DATES:

5/02 - Dublin, Ireland @ The Workmans Club

5/13 - London, UK @ Corsica Studios

5/14 - Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

5/16 - Manchester, UK @ Yes, The Basement

The Null Club is out 4/4.