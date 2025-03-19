quickly, quickly – “Take It From Me”

Graham Jonson’s indie-emo-pop project quickly, quickly will share the new LP I Heard That Noise in just over a month. After sharing lead single "Enything" back in January, Jonson is back today with another pretty, melancholic tune called "Take It From Me."

Jonson has cited Nick Drake and Dijon as some of the biggest influences for I Heard That Noise, and you can hear shades of both of those artists on "Take It From Me." Its sweet melody and narrative lyrics feel reminiscent of Bryter Layter: "I’m not proud of who I’ve become/ I’m alone but so is everyone," Jonson sings. Meanwhile the song's understated, reverberating production wouldn't feel out of place with some Mk.gee guitars on top. Jonson says in a press release:

This was one of those melodies that I just had in my head for a while before I recorded it. When I finally did put it down it was cool but didn’t stand out enough so I let it sit for a few months. When I came back to it, I completely restructured the song to fit more in the universe of the others on the album. There are two separate stories on this song - the first verse is a lived experience of a broken relationship, and the second a more inward look upon myself. Both end in the resignation of "take it from me" as a blind plea for some kind of change.

Hear "Take It From Me" below.

I Heard That Noise is out 4/18 via Ghostly International. Pre-order it here.