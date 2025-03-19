Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Noah Cyrus & Fleet Foxes – “Don’t Put It All On Me”

12:04 PM EDT on March 19, 2025

Fleet Foxes penetrate the mainstream in surprising ways sometimes, be it Robin Pecknold's friendship with Post Malone or a surprise Vanderpump Rules shout-out. But they've probably never been involved in a venture quite as poppy as "Don't Put It All On Me," the new single from Noah Cyrus.

The track is a moonlit piano ballad, full of harmonies between Cyrus and Pecknold, that eventually expands into something fuller and more majestic. Written by Cyrus' brother Braison, it's the first blast in what appears to be a new album cycle for Cyrus. Per Cyrus, "I have always been the observer in our family, and Braison wrote about how I tend to carry the weight of that on my shoulders." Here's more from Cyrus:

I want my music to offer fans a sense of comforting, peaceful nostalgia. That’s something that I feel so heavily when I listen to music. We all want to connect with our past while also being aware of the present moment. Music does that for me, and this new collection of songs was made with that in mind. I want to evoke that feeling of a comforting friend that a song can be — and allow us all to heal.

I'd like to hear what kind of song Pecknold might write for an artist like Cyrus, but this isn't that. It's also not her first collab with a prominent Pac-NW indie rocker; she teamed with Ben Gibbard on "Every Beginning Ends" in 2022. Watch the video for "Don't Put It All On Me" below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

R.E.M.’s Peter Buck Joins The Icicle Works’ Ian McNabb On “So. Central Rain” Cover

January 3, 2026
New Music

Peter Gabriel Announces New Album o\i: Hear “Been Undone”

January 3, 2026
New Music

IAN SWEET – “Semi-Charmed Life” (Third Eye Blind Cover)

January 3, 2026
News

Parannoul – “연말 다짐 (New Year’s Resolutions)”

January 2, 2026
New Music

The Smashing Pumpkins Join Yungblud On “Zombie” Rework

January 2, 2026
New Music

Wristwatch’s Tightly Wound Garage Punk LP III Hits Hard

January 1, 2026