Noah Cyrus & Fleet Foxes – “Don’t Put It All On Me”

Fleet Foxes penetrate the mainstream in surprising ways sometimes, be it Robin Pecknold's friendship with Post Malone or a surprise Vanderpump Rules shout-out. But they've probably never been involved in a venture quite as poppy as "Don't Put It All On Me," the new single from Noah Cyrus.

The track is a moonlit piano ballad, full of harmonies between Cyrus and Pecknold, that eventually expands into something fuller and more majestic. Written by Cyrus' brother Braison, it's the first blast in what appears to be a new album cycle for Cyrus. Per Cyrus, "I have always been the observer in our family, and Braison wrote about how I tend to carry the weight of that on my shoulders." Here's more from Cyrus:

I want my music to offer fans a sense of comforting, peaceful nostalgia. That’s something that I feel so heavily when I listen to music. We all want to connect with our past while also being aware of the present moment. Music does that for me, and this new collection of songs was made with that in mind. I want to evoke that feeling of a comforting friend that a song can be — and allow us all to heal.

I'd like to hear what kind of song Pecknold might write for an artist like Cyrus, but this isn't that. It's also not her first collab with a prominent Pac-NW indie rocker; she teamed with Ben Gibbard on "Every Beginning Ends" in 2022. Watch the video for "Don't Put It All On Me" below.