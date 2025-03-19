Disturbed Frontman Sues Landlord Over Sickness From Mold

Disturbed, as we all know, are down with the sickness. Just not this particular sickness. David Draiman, the band's frontman, is suing his landlord over an illness he says was caused by mold from a leaky roof, which impacted his ability to tour with the band, Law360 reports.

Draiman was reportedly paying $18,500/month for a six-bedroom, 6½-bathroom, 5,200-square-foot waterfront house in Coral Gables, FL, near the University of Miami. In a complaint filed March 11, he accuses landlord Andy Balgobin of negligently misrepresenting the condition of the building. Draiman says Balgobin did not alert him to the leaks and mold ahead of time, and after he raised concerns about the mold, the landlord falsely assured him the leaks would be fixed, leading to Draiman ultimately moving out of the place. He says he has yet to recover his $37,000 security deposit.

His lawsuit specifically accuses Balgobin of fraudulent misrepresentation, fraud, unjust enrichment, and negligence. In the filing, Draiman writes that mold "impacts his ability to sing as he is lead singer of a prominent rock band with tour dates and recording time and fully advised defendant of the same." The document also states, "The uninhabitability and mold concerns, among others, resulted in impacts to plaintiff's singing career, recording and studio time with medical concerns."

If Draiman wins, hopefully he uses some of the settlement money to pay back the Chicago Bulls for their damaged championship banners.