Mdou Moctar Side-Project TAKAAT Announces Debut EP Is Noise, Vol. 1: Hear “Amidinin”

Ahmoudou Madassane, Mikey Coltun, and Souleymane Ibrahim are best known as the rhythm section for Mdou Moctar, the Nigerian musician who's made some of the best guitar music of the past few years. Now with Madassane on guitar and vocals, Coltun on bass, and Ibrahim on drums, the trio have a new project called TAKAAT, and are releasing their first EP Is Noise, Vol. 1 next month. Lead single "Amidinin" is out now.

TAKAAT -- pronounced "tuh-cot," and meaning “noise” in the Tuareg language Tamashek -- started during soundchecks while on tour with Mdou Moctar. They began writing music together in late 2023, melding the raw punk ethos of bands like Fugazi and Unwound together with the traditional flair of Africa's Sahel region. That's not a combination we hear often in the US, but when done as well as it's done on "Amidinin," the result kicks ass. Listen to that and see the full EP tracklist below.

<a href="https://purplishrecords.bandcamp.com/album/takaat-of-mdou-moctar-is-noise-vol-1">TAKAAT (of Mdou Moctar) - Is Noise, Vol. 1 by TAKAAT (of Mdou Moctar)</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 "Amidinin"

02 "Elwan"

03 "Imajighan Anagrou"

04 "Ishumar"

Is Noise, Vol. 1 is out 4/19 via Purplish.