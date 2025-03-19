Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Wet Leg Announce Special Shows In NYC & LA

3:55 PM EDT on March 19, 2025

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 21: Rhian Teasdale of Wet Leg performs at the Mojave Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)

|Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella

Earlier this week indie rock darlings Wet Leg made a very formal announcement signaling their return: "We're so back." They shortly followed that up with a 30-second snippet of a new song on social media. We don't have any more details about new music from the band yet, but maybe they'll give us some hints at one of the two special US shows in the coming weeks that they've just announced.

Wet Leg, who've opened stadiums for Harry Styles, will take over Brooklyn's itty-bitty Market Hotel on March 31. On April 8 they have a gig at the River in Los Angeles. These will be Wet Leg's first shows on US soil in two years. RSVP here for ticket access to both shows, and hear that snippet of the new song below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Watch Winona Ryder Star In A$AP Rocky’s “Punk Rocky” Video

January 5, 2026
News

Björk Calls For Greenland Independence Amid More Trump Threats

January 5, 2026
News

Katie Crutchfield, Allison Crutchfield, & D’Arcy Carden Host Birthday Covers Concert With Katie Gavin, Audrey Hobert, & More

January 5, 2026
News

Local H Mock Stagediver Bound For The Floor

January 5, 2026
News

Judge Rejects Royel Otis Member’s Attempt To Unmask Redditors

January 4, 2026
News

San Francisco Club Bottom Of The Hill Is Closing

January 3, 2026