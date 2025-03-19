Wet Leg Announce Special Shows In NYC & LA

Earlier this week indie rock darlings Wet Leg made a very formal announcement signaling their return: "We're so back." They shortly followed that up with a 30-second snippet of a new song on social media. We don't have any more details about new music from the band yet, but maybe they'll give us some hints at one of the two special US shows in the coming weeks that they've just announced.

Wet Leg, who've opened stadiums for Harry Styles, will take over Brooklyn's itty-bitty Market Hotel on March 31. On April 8 they have a gig at the River in Los Angeles. These will be Wet Leg's first shows on US soil in two years. RSVP here for ticket access to both shows, and hear that snippet of the new song below.