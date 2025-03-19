Green Day Channel Dirk Diggler For iHeartRadio Music Award Acceptance Speech

Green Day put out their 14th studio album Saviors last year. Monday night, they took home the iHeartRadio Music Award for Alternative Artist Of The Year, beating out Cage The Elephant, Linkin Park, Sum 41, and Twenty One Pilots. Their acceptance speech sounded a bit familiar!

Billie Joe Armstrong read the speech off some index cards as Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool had a giggle fit next to him. The speech went:

Wow. I don’t know what to say... I guess the only thing I can say is, I’ll keep rocking and rolling to keep making music and better songs. You know it seems we make these records and sometimes they’re considered filthy by some people. But I don’t think that’s true. This music we make can make people feel better. They can help, they really can, and I really believe that. So we can always do better, so I’m going to keep trying if you guys keep trying. Let’s keep rocking and rolling.

The speech, albeit tweaked to make it more music-oriented, is lifted from a scene in Paul Thomas Anderson's 1997 film Boogie Nights. It comes from a scene in which porn star Dirk Diggler, played by Mark Wahlberg, accepts an honor at an adult entertainment awards ceremony. Green Day conveniently spliced that scene together with footage from their own speech, which you can watch below. Congratulations to both Dirk Diggler and Green Day.