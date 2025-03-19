Skip to Content
Green Day Channel Dirk Diggler For iHeartRadio Music Award Acceptance Speech

4:15 PM EDT on March 19, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 17: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool of Green Day accept the Alternative Artist of the Year award onstage at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 17, 2025. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Green Day put out their 14th studio album Saviors last year. Monday night, they took home the iHeartRadio Music Award for Alternative Artist Of The Year, beating out Cage The Elephant, Linkin Park, Sum 41, and Twenty One Pilots. Their acceptance speech sounded a bit familiar!

Billie Joe Armstrong read the speech off some index cards as Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool had a giggle fit next to him. The speech went:

Wow. I don’t know what to say... I guess the only thing I can say is, I’ll keep rocking and rolling to keep making music and better songs. You know it seems we make these records and sometimes they’re considered filthy by some people. But I don’t think that’s true. This music we make can make people feel better. They can help, they really can, and I really believe that. So we can always do better, so I’m going to keep trying if you guys keep trying. Let’s keep rocking and rolling.

The speech, albeit tweaked to make it more music-oriented, is lifted from a scene in Paul Thomas Anderson's 1997 film Boogie Nights. It comes from a scene in which porn star Dirk Diggler, played by Mark Wahlberg, accepts an honor at an adult entertainment awards ceremony. Green Day conveniently spliced that scene together with footage from their own speech, which you can watch below. Congratulations to both Dirk Diggler and Green Day.

