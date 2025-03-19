Skip to Content
Stream The Michael Jackson Documentary Sequel Leaving Neverland 2 For Free

5:26 PM EDT on March 19, 2025

The 2019 documentary Leaving Neverland presented thorough account of Michael Jackson's alleged pattern of sexually abusing of minors, sparking a new round of discourse about the pop star. Now there's a sequel from the same director available to watch for free on YouTube.

Leaving Neverland 2 picks up where the first movie left off in 2019, tracking Jackson's alleged victims Wade Robson and James Safechuck's ongoing legal cases against the Jackson estate. The first Leaving Neverland came out on HBO, but the network is not participating in the sequel. Instead, in the US it premiered Tuesday on Real Stories, the Little Dot Studios premium documentary channel on YouTube. In the UK, it premiered on the TV station Channel 4.

Director Dan Reed tells the Guardian he's faced numerous death threats over his continued work on this front:

I've had murderers try to find me. I’ve had people threaten to shoot me who are armed. I’ve been threatened many, many times. I don’t want to say I’m a tough guy, but the needle doesn’t go into the red until I’ve got something quite specific. The threats delivered face to face I took seriously. People trying to find my home address to post me a parcel I took seriously. People in China sending me emails? I don’t take so seriously. They’re going to have to get on a plane.

Below, you'll find a minute-long clip from Leaving Neverland 2 as well as the full 53-minute movie.

