Guns N’ Roses Replace Drummer After 19 Years

After almost 20 years, Frank Ferrer is leaving Guns N' Roses. The group revealed the drummer's departure today in a statement.

"Guns N’ Roses announce the amicable exit of Frank Ferrer, the longest-serving drummer in their storied run," they wrote. "The band thanks Frank for his friendship, creativity, and sturdy presence over the past 19 years, and they wish him success in the next chapter of his musical journey."

The statement continues, "Frank first joined GNR during a show in June 2006 helping anchor the rhythm section during subsequent tours, including their recent outings featuring the reunited trio of Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan. His last show with the band took place November 5, 2023 in Mexico."

The current lineup of Guns N' Roses has founding members Axl Rose, Duff McKagan, and Slash, in addition to Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, and Melissa Reese. Guns N' Roses have a tour coming up, kicking off on May 1 in Incheon, South Korea.

UPDATE: Guns N' Roses have named Isaac Carpenter as their new drummer, joining the band for their 2025 European, Asian, and Middle East tour. Along with bands of his own, Carpenter has worked Duff McKagan’s Loaded, Awolnation, Adam Lambert, A Perfect Circle, and more.

Meanwhile Ferrer released a statement calling his departure a "disappointment":