Esther Rose – “Had To”

6:31 PM EDT on March 19, 2025

Char Klein

Last month, Esther Rose announced her new album Want. The country/folk singer-songwriter released the lead single "New Bad" with a music video directed by Anna Marie Tendler, and today she's back with "Had To," a banger about drinking, which she quit doing while making this record.

“In ‘Had To,’ I examine my relationship with alcohol, and also my relationship with touring," Rose explains. "A long time ago, I heard New Orleans legend Washboard Chaz say this: ‘People are always offering musicians exposure. But you can die from too much exposure!’ Since writing this song, I have stopped drinking, but I have not stopped touring.”

Watch the music video directed by Anthony Simpkins below.

Want is out 5/2 via New West Records.

