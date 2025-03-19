Fib – “PS”

Last month, Philly's Fib announced their debut album Heavy Lifting and unveiled the bizarro single "Mutuals." Today, the indie rock crew is back with "PS."

“‘PS' is us channeling our shared love for pop and rock and roll — riffs, melodies, hooks and all that,” Fib explain. “It is yet another breakaway from our usual dark and esoteric approach to songwriting. We wanted something simple and fun, and this just came out of us in about 30 minutes in our old basement.”

The gauzy, fun track is deceivingly conventional before some thrillingly unexpected last-minute antics. It comes with a music video filmed and edited by Cooper Beaupre, with animations from Sebastian Nicholson and Fib’s Logan Adam and Gage Nelson. Check it out below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=LcjZC3vsfSk

Heavy Lifting is out 4/25 on Julia’s War.