Jolie Laide – “Holly”

12:02 PM EDT on March 20, 2025

Last month, Jolie Laide announced their new album Creatures and shared the lead single “No Shape I Know.” Today, they're back with "Holly."

“‘Holly’ is a song about two strangers meeting at the edge of a dense forest and a sunbaked clearing," the band explains. "They begin a conversation as one asks the other, a girl named Holly ‘Where’d you get that long brown hair’ alluding to the long lock of braided hair in her hands — clearly not her own. The other stranger goes on to share what has transpired in his life; rambling through the post-apocalyptic wasteland they both inhabit.”

The song comes with a music video directed by Laura La France, who adds:

Shooting "Holly" was a satisfying off-the-cuff experience. Even though Clint provided a detailed storyboard (which I really appreciated) it's funny how these things always require some sort of pivot or improvisation. But the Jolie Laide folks were easygoing, and we had a lot of fun figuring it out along the way! The footage turned out great, I really enjoyed the edit, and I think the result is a cool little music video. I wouldn't hesitate to shoot something else for Jolie Laide in the future.

Watch below.

Creatures is out 4/30 via Victory Pool.

