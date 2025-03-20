Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Watch Dua Lipa Cover Natalie Imbruglia’s “Torn” In Melbourne

9:15 PM EDT on March 19, 2025

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 19: Dua Lipa performs at Rod Laver Arena on March 19, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Naomi Rahim/Getty Images)

|Naomi Rahim/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Dua Lipa kicked off the Australian leg of her Radical Optimism tour and surprised fans with a cover of AC/DC's "Highway To Hell" at Melbourne's Laver Arena. Tonight at that same venue, the pop star tackled Natalie Imbruglia's "Torn."

On Tuesday (March 18), Weakened Friends released a take on the song, which was originally written and recorded by Ednaswap before it became a huge hit for Imbruglia. Olivia Rodrigo and Miya Folick also covered the 1997 hit in recent years. Watch footage of Lipa's performance below.

UPDATE: On Night 3 (March 20), Lipa covered Kylie Minogue's "Can't Get You Out Of My Head."

@coryseyes

Dua lipa night 3 surprise song Kylie Minogue - can’t get you out of my head @Dua Lipa @Team Dua HQ

♬ original sound - coryseyes

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Watch Winona Ryder Star In A$AP Rocky’s “Punk Rocky” Video

January 5, 2026
News

Björk Calls For Greenland Independence Amid More Trump Threats

January 5, 2026
News

Katie Crutchfield, Allison Crutchfield, & D’Arcy Carden Host Birthday Covers Concert With Katie Gavin, Audrey Hobert, & More

January 5, 2026
News

Local H Mock Stagediver Bound For The Floor

January 5, 2026
News

Judge Rejects Royel Otis Member’s Attempt To Unmask Redditors

January 4, 2026
News

San Francisco Club Bottom Of The Hill Is Closing

January 3, 2026