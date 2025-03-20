Watch Dua Lipa Cover Natalie Imbruglia’s “Torn” In Melbourne

Earlier this week, Dua Lipa kicked off the Australian leg of her Radical Optimism tour and surprised fans with a cover of AC/DC's "Highway To Hell" at Melbourne's Laver Arena. Tonight at that same venue, the pop star tackled Natalie Imbruglia's "Torn."

On Tuesday (March 18), Weakened Friends released a take on the song, which was originally written and recorded by Ednaswap before it became a huge hit for Imbruglia. Olivia Rodrigo and Miya Folick also covered the 1997 hit in recent years. Watch footage of Lipa's performance below.

UPDATE: On Night 3 (March 20), Lipa covered Kylie Minogue's "Can't Get You Out Of My Head."