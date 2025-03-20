Superheaven – “Stare At The Void”

The Superheaven saga is so crazy -- grungy post-hardcore band releases two albums, gets love on the underground, breaks up, and then suddenly blows up on TikTok a decade later. We've seen a bunch of variations on that story in recent years, and Superheaven's peers in Basement are living through a very similar trajectory at the same time, but that doesn't make it any less wild. Some inactive bands just win the lottery these days, and it's always cool to see it happen. But Superheaven are no longer an inactive band, and their self-titled reunion album is coming next month.

Back in November, Superheaven released "Long Gone," their first song in nine years. Since then, they've announced their self-titled LP and shared the singles "Numb To What Is Real" and "Cruel Times." Today, the band unleashes another advance track with another existentialist title. "Stare At The Void" is a heavy, churning guitar-storm about feeling numb and remote. The chorus is absolutely gigantic. Check out director Hayden Hall's mostly-animated "Stare At The Void" video below.

Superheaven is out 4/18 on Blue Grape Music. Band members Taylor Madison and Jake Clarke's other band Webbed Wing also recently release "Come On," a really good single that sounds nothing like Superheaven.