Bnny – “Good Stuff (Edit)” (Feat. Wild Pink)

Bnny, the Chicago indie band fronted by Jessica Viscius, released their album One Million Love Songs ♡ last year. They're releasing a deluxe edition soon with the delightful title One Million And Three Love Songs ♡, which, as you might have discerned, includes three extra tracks. One of those is a reworking of standout single "Good Stuff" that converts it into a duet with Wild Pink's John Ross, Bnny's Fire Talk labelmate. The dreamy and contemplative texture of "Good Stuff" puts it squarely in the Wild Pink wheelhouse, and Ross sounds right at home murmuring alongside Viscius, especially with this version's additional guitar grit.

Ross shared a statement:

"Good Stuff" is one my favorite songs I’ve heard in a while, so I was really excited to work with Jess on an alternate version. I’ve listened to it on repeat so many times. It’s such a dreamy song and I thought some heavy baritone guitars could be a different approach for it and I’m really excited about how it turned out.

Hear the new and old versions of "Good Stuff" below, where you can also stream all but one track from the new deluxe LP.

<a href="https://bnnyband.bandcamp.com/album/one-million-and-three-love-songs">One Million and Three Love Songs ♡ by Bnny</a>

One Million And Three Love Songs ♡ is out 4/11 via Fire Talk. Pre-order it here.