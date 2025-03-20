Georgia Harmer – “Little Light”

Do y'all have a small handful of YouTube videos that autoplay after whatever you're watching? I get served a lot of stuff I never asked for, like wintry coffee shop jazz mixes and hipster boutique music a la Khruangbin, to which I say, no thanks. But the platform has for some reason decided to serve me Georgia Harmer's "Austin" all the time too, and I'm always happy about that one.

Harmer appears to be in rollout mode this year. The Toronto singer-songwriter and Arts & Crafts signee returned last month with new single "Can We Be Still." Today, she's got another one. It's a soft, sparse, gorgeously gentle track that strikes me as a grownup lullaby.

A statement from Harmer:

"Little Light" is an homage to a very peaceful place out in the country where I lived for a few months, and a new love taking root. It's a very hopeful song, about being led to inner solace, and feeling like the blinds are being opened to let the light in a little bit more than they'd ever really been. It's a song about tranquility and reverence, for the place I was in, physically and emotionally, and trying to take in the beauty that surrounded me and let it seep inward enough to make me feel like I could be part of it.

Listen below.