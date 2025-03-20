Watch Post Malone Sing Country Covers With Ashley McBryde & Travis Tritt On Opry 100 Special

Nashville country institution the Grand Ole Opry is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, and the festivities included a star-studded live concert special last night on NBC and Peacock. Opry 100: A Live Celebration included big stars like Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire, Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Lainey Wilson, Brad Paisley, and many more. Also on hand was one of Nashville's new favorite sons, Post Malone.

Posty made his Opry debut last summer, and he was back Wednesday night to play a couple of classics with country mainstays Ashley McBryde and Travis Tritt. With McBryde, Malone duetted on "Jackson," the Billy Edd Wheeler song made famous by Johnny and June Carter Cash and later covered by Nancy Sinatra and Lee Hazlewood, among others. With Tritt, he sang "T-R-O-U-B-L-E," the Jerry Chestnut-penned Elvis Presley song that later became a hit for Tritt.

Check out footage of all that below.

https://youtube.com/shorts/I0qvvsVerig?feature=shared

https://www.tiktok.com/@musicmayhemmagazine.com/video/7483760137950334254

https://youtube.com/shorts/JRyiFZiZqU8?feature=shared

https://www.tiktok.com/@musicmayhemmagazine.com/video/7483754949495754026