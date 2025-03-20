Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Watch Post Malone Sing Country Covers With Ashley McBryde & Travis Tritt On Opry 100 Special

1:22 PM EDT on March 20, 2025

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MARCH 19: (L-R) Post Malone and Ashley McBryde perform onstage during Opry 100: A Live Celebration at Grand Ole Opry at the Ryman Auditorium on March 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Grand Ole Opry)

|Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Grand Ole Opry

Nashville country institution the Grand Ole Opry is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, and the festivities included a star-studded live concert special last night on NBC and Peacock. Opry 100: A Live Celebration included big stars like Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire, Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Lainey Wilson, Brad Paisley, and many more. Also on hand was one of Nashville's new favorite sons, Post Malone.

Posty made his Opry debut last summer, and he was back Wednesday night to play a couple of classics with country mainstays Ashley McBryde and Travis Tritt. With McBryde, Malone duetted on "Jackson," the Billy Edd Wheeler song made famous by Johnny and June Carter Cash and later covered by Nancy Sinatra and Lee Hazlewood, among others. With Tritt, he sang "T-R-O-U-B-L-E," the Jerry Chestnut-penned Elvis Presley song that later became a hit for Tritt.

Check out footage of all that below.

https://youtube.com/shorts/I0qvvsVerig?feature=shared
https://www.tiktok.com/@musicmayhemmagazine.com/video/7483760137950334254
https://youtube.com/shorts/JRyiFZiZqU8?feature=shared
https://www.tiktok.com/@musicmayhemmagazine.com/video/7483754949495754026

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Watch Winona Ryder Star In A$AP Rocky’s “Punk Rocky” Video

January 5, 2026
News

Björk Calls For Greenland Independence Amid More Trump Threats

January 5, 2026
News

Katie Crutchfield, Allison Crutchfield, & D’Arcy Carden Host Birthday Covers Concert With Katie Gavin, Audrey Hobert, & More

January 5, 2026
News

Local H Mock Stagediver Bound For The Floor

January 5, 2026
News

Judge Rejects Royel Otis Member’s Attempt To Unmask Redditors

January 4, 2026
News

San Francisco Club Bottom Of The Hill Is Closing

January 3, 2026