Feeble Little Horse Part With Guitarist Ryan Walchonski

Feeble Little Horse abruptly disappeared for a while after releasing their fantastic sophomore album Girl With Fish in 2023. The noise-rock band returned earlier this month with the also-fantastic single "This Is Real," alleviating any worries about a breakup. But there's still been a lineup change in the band: Founding guitarist Ryan Walchonski is departing.

Walchonski announced the news today in an Instagram post on Feeble Little Horse's band account. It reads:

Just wanted to take a second to let everyone know I’m stepping away from being an active member of Feeble Little Horse. I am forever grateful for Jake, Lydia and Sebastian, as well as anyone who has cared to give our music a shot. I’m proud to have had a hand in creating our recent single and am sure that future work will continue to be beautiful and creative.

Remaining members Lydia Slocum, Sebastian Kinsler, and Jake Kelley aren't going anywhere yet: They'll continue the group with a new guitarist, Rob Potesta of fellow Pittsburgh band Tony From Bowling. "This horse gallops toward new horizons... with new music brewing," Feeble Little Horse added to Walchonski's statement. I hope the new music comes sooner than later! See the statement below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DHbZ0I-OU2D/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading