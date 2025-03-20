Neil Young Cancels Free Ukraine Concert

Last month, Neil Young announced a world tour with his new band Chrome Hearts, and shortly after he said they would be doing a free show in Ukraine as well. Today, he cancelled the latter.

“Our concert in Ukraine is cancelled. We had a good venue, close to a shelter, but the changing situation on the ground was too much,” Young wrote on his website. “I could not in good conscience take my crew and instruments into that area. My apologies to all. Ukraine is a great country with a good leader. Slava Ukraini.”

Earlier this week, Young announced he would discontinue the use of inflated “platinum” tickets “very soon” after being inspired by the Cure. Meanwhile, a new album with Chrome Hearts is slated for release next month.