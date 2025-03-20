Fivio Foreign Has Apparently Been Back In Jail Since January

Last month, Fivio Foreign dropped a collab with Caldwell called "Get Out Of The Way." However, news just broke that the New York rapper has been in jail since January on multiple charges. His lawyer claims it's the weakest case he's ever seen.

TMZ spoke with Fivio Foreign's rep Adam Lustberg, who said he expects him to be released in a couple of months. According to the documents obtained by TMZ, he was accused of pointing a gun at a woman who was asking him for a car jumpstart on New Year's Day in Edgewater, NJ. "If I see you parked in front of this building again there is going to be a fucking problem," he allegedly said while holding the weapon.

Cops say witnesses recognized Fivio Foreign — whose real name is Maxie Lee Ryles III — and dialed 911, later giving statements to officers. Surveillance footage allegedly corroborrates the witnesses' stories. He was arrested Jan. 18 on five charges, including unlawful possession of a weapon, terroristic threats, and aggravated assault.

Lustberg claims police never recovered a gun from his client and he believes the case against him is one of the flimsiest cases he's seen in his 21 years of practicing law.