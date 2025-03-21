Droogie Otis (Madlib + Your Old Droog) – “Everything Designer” (Feat. Boldy James)

Your Old Droog is getting ready for a collaborative album with Madlib under the name Droogie Otis. Today, the New York rapper and acclaimed producer are sharing "Everything Designer" featuring Atlanta rapper Boldy James.

This project is the first Madlib is working on since he lost his home, studio, and record collection in the LA wildfires. “I think, just on a personal level, it’s a horrible thing,” Droog told Variety. “But we keep working. I think when things like that happen, it pushes you to be greater and try to keep going.”

About Droogie Otis, Droog explained, "We do it because we love it regardless of what’s going on in our lives. There’s always been that approach where he’s hit me multiple times like, ‘Yo, drop this joint,’ and the song will come out that week or the following week. The business comes after. We’re centered around the art."

Hear "Everything Designer" below.