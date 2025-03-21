Portraits Of Past Announce Reunion Tour

In 2008 and 2009, Portraits Of Past reunited for their first shows since 1995. Last month, the screamo pioneers were revealed as part of the lineup for the Your Renaissance festival in LA, and now they've announced a reunion tour, per Brooklyn Vegan.

"The five of us are beyond stoked to be back playing together and overjoyed at the encouraging response we have had from friends old and new as we ramped up to this point," the band wrote on Instagram. "News on invited artists will surface over the next few weeks. We look forward to spending evenings with you all beginning with the Your Renaissance festival in Los Angeles, California on May 24!"

Tickets go on sale Friday (March 21) at 10 a.m. Find more information here, and see the tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

05/24 - Los Angeles, CA

05/31 - San Francisco, CA

06/06 - Portland, OR

06/07 - Seattle, WA

06/08 - Seattle, WA

08/18 - Chicago, IL

08/19 - Detroit, MI

08/20 - Columbus, OH

08/22 - New York, NY

08/23 - Philadelphia, PA

08/24 - Boston, MA

https://www.instagram.com/p/DHbqAD8Jend/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

https://www.instagram.com/p/DC9y-slSq1h/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading