“Millions Of People” Think Drake Is Literally A Pedophile Because Of “Not Like Us,” Drake’s Lawyers Claim

In January, Drake sued his own record label Universal Music Group, claiming "Not Like Us" — Kendrick Lamar's diss track against him — was defamatory. Earlier this week, UMG tried to get his libel suit dismissed, and now Drake’s lawyers are retaliating.

In trying to get the suit dismissed, UMG argued that most listeners wouldn’t take such “outrageous insults” as statements of fact. Drake's lawyers are countering that "millions of people" think Drake is actually a pedophile.

“UMG completely ignores the complaint’s allegations that millions of people, all over the world, did understand the defamatory material as a factual assertion that plaintiff is a pedophile,” Drake’s attorneys fire back, per Billboard. “UMG also ignores [the lawsuit’s claim] that the statements in question (and surrounding context) implied that the allegations were based on undisclosed evidence and the audience understood as much.”

Drake first began initiating legal action in November when he accused UMG and Spotify of scheming to boost “Not Like Us.” It's only gotten worse, especially since Lamar won Record and Song Of The Year for "Not Like Us" at the Grammys and then brought the hit to the Super Bowl Halftime Show.