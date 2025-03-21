Watch Bob Mould’s Power Trio Rip Through “When Your Heart Is Broken” On Fallon

Bob Mould used to lead Hüsker Dǔ and Sugar, two of the greatest power trios in the history of American underground rock. These days, the man has himself another one. Mould's long solo career has been through tons of different phases, but for years now, he's been playing and recording with the whomp-ass rhythm section of Jason Narducy and Jon Wurster. Those guys, both very gifted and very busy, always seem locked the fuck in, especially when they're playing with Mould. Earlier this month, Mould released the ultra-solid solo album Here We Go Crazy. On Thursday night, Mould and his band were on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show, and they got a chance to show the world what they can do.

Man, I really need to see Bob Mould live. Whenever Mould, Narducy, and Wurster are on TV, they kick fucking ass. I've looked at their live setlists, and they play Hüsker Dǔ and Sugar songs, as well as the recent Mould joints, which are no slouch either. On Fallon last night, they blazed their way into the Here We Go Crazy highlight "When Your Heart Is Broken." Jimmy Fallon's studio is perhaps not the idea place to witness these guys in action, but they still hit that shit like a wrecking ball. Those Narducy backing vocals? Come on. There's nothing complicated about what they do on that stage, and there doesn't need to be. They just need to keep doing that. Watch it below.

You see Mould's face after that song? I love that smile. Mould is 64 years old, and he beams like a little kid when he knows he rocked that shit. Mould and his band are heading out on tour next month. And as Jon Wurster points out on Instagram, there's also a Sugar show coming up. Sadly, though, it's not that Sugar.

Here We Go Crazy is out now on Granary/BMG.