Witch Post Share “The Wolf,” Alaska Reid Costars With Caroline Polachek In H&M Ad

The foxy young trans-Atlantic duo Witch Post has only been around for a few months, but it's already making moves. Scottish musician Dylan Fraser teamed up with LA-based singer-songwriter Alaska Reid last year. Their debut EP Beast is out next month, and they've already cranked out a series of very promising singles. There's another one out today, and there's also a new H&M ad in which Reid co-stars with her buddy Caroline Polachek.

Witch Post have already shared their songs "Chill Out," "Rust," and "Dreaming." Today, they drop a revved-up, hooky new jam called "The Wolf." I don't associate this group with straight-up guitar rock, but that's basically what this song is. Here's the duo's not-very-helpful press-release quote about it:

Last night I left a big, raw soup bone at the end of the driveway with a note underneath. This morning the bone is gone and all that is left is shredded paper covered in pinkish slobber. I walk with a friend and we speak about it all; the note, the bone, the feeling that I had been harboring in my gut that I needed to make contact. A few weeks back, I had pieced together the mystery of why neighbors’ small dogs would go missing once a month, or trash cans would be tipped over, slashed with claw marks. It’s all connected to those lonesome long howls that irritate people on moonlit nights. To me it’s music. I saw his eyes once before, after a late night coming home. Now I can’t stop looking for those two silver moons glinting deep in the bushes.I know we have to speak. I will try again soon, maybe with fruit this time…

I probably wouldn't want to just be like, "We wrote this song when we were bored one day" either. In any case, it's a good song. As for the H&M ad, it's really just Caroline Polachek saying nice things about Alaska Reid while the two of them wear fast-fashion clothes. If someone offered me the chance to appear in an H&M ad like "it's just going to be the most famous person in your phone contacts saying how much they like you," I would tell them to sign me the fuck up. Below, check out "The Wolf" and the ad.

The self-released Beast EP is out 4/16.