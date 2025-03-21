The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

2

Jawdropped - "Fantasy"

A band, even a lucky band, only gets one chance to make an impression, and the brand-new LA fuzz-poppers Jawdropped don't waste the moment. The first line from the first Jawdropped song that most of us will ever hear is this: "I saw that your dad sent you money on Venmo/ He said anything that will keep you stable." Bandleader Kyra Morling has more bars where that one came from. Like this: "I say things I read just to get some reassurance/ We nod to each other to prove that it’s worth it." Or this: "You think you’re clever because you want to die/ I think I'm clever because i want to live to live to live." Those lines are back-to back! And they arrive amidst of swirl of sustain and delay and bright melody, and they speak to a restless anxiety over everything -- money, communication, your own mental health, the burden that you might put on other people. If you can do all that in one song, then the rest of us need to pay attention. —Tom