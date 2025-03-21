Jack Black, Dave Grohl, & Troy Van Leeuwen Share Minecraft Movie Song “I Feel Alive”

The future of Tenacious D may be up in the air, but Jack Black has not ceased his musical pursuits. Black scored a huge hit among the world's child population with "Peaches," the goofy ballad from Super Mario Bros. that he sang in character as Bowser. On a similar wavelength, he's in the forthcoming A Minecraft Movie, which has occasioned another new tune.

"I Feel Alive" matches Black with rock-star friends Dave Grohl and Troy Van Leeuwen. It's a lot closer to a Tenacious D song than "Peaches" was, channeling the classic rock that fueled so much of the D's material. "Is everybody ready to rock?!" Black asks at the outset, before the track unfolds into a cowbell-rattling, power-chord-barraged Camaro banger. It's basically an AC/DC song with some Darkness-level theatricality — so, right in Black's wheelhouse.

Listen below.

A Minecraft Movie hits theaters 4/4. Looks like Mark Mothersbaugh did the original score. Black is hosting SNL on 4/5 with musical guests Elton John and Brandi Carlile.