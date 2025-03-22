Rico Nasty To Make Acting Debut In Apple TV+ Series Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Rico Nasty is gearing up to unleash her Fueled By Ramen debut LETHAL in May, and now she's getting ready to make her acting debut as well. The eclectic musician has been announced as part of the cast for Apple TV+ and A24's upcoming series Margo’s Got Money Troubles.

Margo’s Got Money Troubles is based on Rufi Thorpe’s 2024 novel, and Nasty will play a recurring role alongside Anora’s Lindsey Normington and My Lady Jane’s Michael Workèyè. The cast will also feature Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Nicole Kidman. Here's the plot, per Deadline:

Fanning stars as Margo Millet, the child of a Hooters waitress, Shyanne (Pfeiffer), and an ex-pro wrestler, Jinx (Nick Offerman), who becomes pregnant after a brief affair with an English professor, Mark (Michael Angarano), at the local junior college she attends. Now, at 20, Margo is alone with an infant, unemployed, and on the verge of eviction. When her estranged father Jinx shows up on her doorstep and asks to move in with her, she agrees in exchange for help with childcare. Margo starts an OnlyFans as an experiment and soon finds herself adapting some of Jinx’s advice from the world of wrestling.

Speaking of money troubles, Variety reported earlier this week that Apple TV+ is losing more than $1 billion per year.