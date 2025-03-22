Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Watch Olivia Rodrigo Cover No Doubt’s “Don’t Speak” At Lollapalooza Chile

10:40 AM EDT on March 22, 2025

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 17: Olivia Rodrigo performs at The O2 Arena on May 17, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Nicky J Sims/Getty Images for Live Nation)

|Nicky J Sims/Getty Images

Lollapalooza Chile is going down this weekend at Santiago's Parque Bicentenario de Cerrillos. Olivia Rodrigo headlined on Friday (March 21) and brought a cover of No Doubt's 1995 hit "Don't Speak" to the stage.

Rodrigo covered No Doubt's classic “Just A Girl” in 2022 and memorably joined No Doubt for “Bathwater” at the band’s first Coachella reunion set last year. Rodrigo talked to Nylon about Gwen Stefani around that time, calling her “a true artist.” Watch her performance of "Don't Speak" below.

UPDATE: She did it at Lollapalooza Argentina too...

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Bruno Mars Announces New Album The Romantic

January 7, 2026
News

Geese Making Inevitable SNL Debut This Month

January 7, 2026
News

Foo Fighters’ Pat Smear Breaks Foot In Gardening Accident, Will Not Perform On Throne

January 7, 2026
News

Music-Playing Lollipop Debuts At CES

January 7, 2026
News

Gladie Announce New Album No Need To Be Lonely Produced By Jeff Rosenstock: Hear “Future Spring”

January 7, 2026
News

María Zardoya’s Not For Radio Covers Radiohead At First-Ever Show

January 7, 2026