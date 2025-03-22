Watch Olivia Rodrigo Cover No Doubt’s “Don’t Speak” At Lollapalooza Chile

Lollapalooza Chile is going down this weekend at Santiago's Parque Bicentenario de Cerrillos. Olivia Rodrigo headlined on Friday (March 21) and brought a cover of No Doubt's 1995 hit "Don't Speak" to the stage.

Rodrigo covered No Doubt's classic “Just A Girl” in 2022 and memorably joined No Doubt for “Bathwater” at the band’s first Coachella reunion set last year. Rodrigo talked to Nylon about Gwen Stefani around that time, calling her “a true artist.” Watch her performance of "Don't Speak" below.

UPDATE: She did it at Lollapalooza Argentina too...