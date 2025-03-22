Justin Bieber Shares Another Cryptic Message And Jams With Jensen McRae, Fred Again, And His Pastor

Last September we got word Justin Bieber, whose last album was four years ago, was working on new music with MK.gee. Since then there’s been no word on the Mk.gee front but Bieber’s been busy on Instagram while raising his infant son with his wife Hailey.

On Jan. 15 — a little over week after unfollowing Scooter Braun, the mogul who discovered him and managed him since 2008 — he shared a snippet on Instagram of an apparent demo in which he sings about “shakin’ off the hate.” A few days later he posted some photos of himself recording.

On Feb. 20 he shared a religious message about how it’s “time to grow up,” set to John Mayer’s cover of Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin.’” A week later, he shared a minute-long video of himself smoking a blunt while listening to Don Toliver. On March 13 he posted a message on Instagram Stories about feeling like a fraud: "I personally have always felt unworthy," he wrote. A few days later he made an Instagram Story about how to “let hate go,” saying he’d felt he’d been “drowning.”

Today Bieber’s back on grid with a message about his “anger issues” and a separate post of him performing music (with the collaborators tagged on his Story share) captioned that he hates himself sometimes when he feels he’s being “inauthentic.” One of the tagged musicians is Jensen McRae, the LA singer/songwriter who went viral for a Phoebe Bridgers parody in 2021 and will release her Dead Oceans debut next month; she can be seen leaving the room and sitting at a piano in the clip. And it looks like Fred again.. was in the space with Bieber yesterday, according to British singer Sekou's Instagram Stories.

Also tagged but not visible in the video is Judah Smith, his friend who is the pastor of the Christian megachurch Churchome. Smith is not a musician, but he has appeared on Lana Del Rey’s Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd and officiated her wedding to an alligator tour guide last year. (Bieber’s Instagram bio has a link to the church’s app.)

All of this Instagram activity comes as concerned fans have speculated about Bieber using drugs, accusations a rep denied last month.

