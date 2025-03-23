KISS Announce First Show Since Farewell As Gene Simmons Cancels Solo Tour Dates

KISS played what was billed as their final in-makeup live show in December 2023 at Madison Square Garden. During that concert, the band members -- Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer, and Eric Singer -- revealed the digital hologram avatars they said they would start using in 2027 to keep them "forever young and forever iconic." As far as we know, the holograms are still on. But now KISS are planning some activity before then.

In an email newsletter sent to fans recently, KISS revealed that they'd be playing an unmasked, makeup-free live show, as part of a three-day event called Kiss Army Storms Vegas.

The event will take place between November 14-16 at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Aside from the "unmasked" live show, the Official Experience Package includes a three-night stay at the hotel, Q&As with the band, some signed merch, and more. The email also promises "a special live performance from former KISS member Bruce Kulick, along with other special guests, activities, exclusive experiences and more." Guitarist Kulick played on five KISS albums before leaving the band in 1996: Asylum (1985), Crazy Nights (1987), Hot In The Shade (1989), Revenge (1992), and Carnival Of Souls: The Final Sessions (1997).

Meanwhile, KISS member Gene Simmons' 2025 solo tour has been mostly canceled, with 17 of the 26 dates nixed with the promise that they will happen next year. Ticketholders can expect a refund; hopefully that includes those who bought Simmons' $12,495 personal assistant/roadie "experience."

In other KISS news, they're celebrating the 50th anniversary of Dressed To Kill with an upcoming audio tour narrated by Simmons, Paul Stanley, and the album cover's photographer Bob Gruen. New Yorkers are encouraged to get glammed up and head to the corner of West 23rd St. and 8th Ave to recreate the album art. I'm not sure what other landmarks the tour is supposed to take fans to.