Goose Split With Percussionist Over Behavior In His Personal Life

Last month, Goose multi-instrumentalist Jeff Arevalo “stepped away” from touring with the jam band to focus on "mental health and personal issues." Now the remaining members of the jam band -- once again, not to be confused with Geese -- have permanently severed ties with Arevalo due to "behavior in [his] personal life."

Goose's statement posted to Instagram Sunday reads:

We have been made aware of behavior in Jeff's personal life that does not align with the band's core values. As a result, Jeff will no longer be a part of the Goose organization. This is an incredibly unfortunate, unexpected situation, and we did not anticipate having to make another painful change to the band. However, it is clear that this is the only way forward as we remain committed to upholding the values that define our community, particularly when it comes to respecting others and creating a safe environment. This past tour was an unexpected challenge to navigate, but through it all, the four of us forged a deeper connection on and off stage. We're feeling inspired to continue growing as a unit as we move into this next chapter, and are deeply grateful for everyone with us on this journey.

Arevalo also played upright bass in the Goose side-project Orebolo. His removal from Goose follows another lineup change a little over a year ago, when drummer Ben Atkind left the group and was replaced with Cotter Ellis. Goose's new album, incidentally titled Everything Must Go, arrives next month.

UPDATE: On Monday (March 24) Arevalo released a statement in response, writing that he agrees they "should go our separate ways” but that he did not feel “rightly respected valued, or properly utilized” in Goose. Here's his statement:

Goose (the band) and I will be going our separate ways. In January of 2025, I came to management with a personal crisis I was having and the organization decided that I should take a break from the tour. I chose to take a mental health break and pursued a program in the great state of Washington. I studied emotional issues, spoke with many counselors, and worked in a group therapy setting with an open heart and mind. I journaled daily, wrote poetry, and played music with my roommate. The idea of a new and limitless future became much more enticing to me than returning to "the organization." Upon leaving the program, rather than hearing from my former bandmates, I had received an email from the band's lawyer stating that I was being let go for "reported behavior and actions." I have had plenty of time to reflect upon my actions, relationships, and values and I agree that we should go our separate ways. I am extremely grateful for the opportunities I have been given over the last five years. Thank you all for listening and supporting me on my journey. Thank you, above all, to the fans who became friends along the way.

I do not feel that I was rightly respected, valued, or properly utilized in my time with the organization. In fact, I had to forgo severance because I refused to sign an NDA. I have chosen to retain my dignity and my truth.

I wish them well on their journey. I'm pursuing other opportunities where I can be more involved in the songwriting process, creative direction, and work in a properly equitable environment. I have a lot to offer and have been grossly mistreated and underestimated. This moment also unfortunately marks the end of Orebolo. However, I'll be holding tryouts for two new guitar players at a future date. I'll bring the bass.

-Jeffrey

https://www.instagram.com/p/DHjTubZpiop/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFnlaoOuB5I/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading