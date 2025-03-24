Wet Leg Debut New Songs At Secret Brighton Show

The extremely fun Isle Of Wight rockers Wet Leg were a Stereogum Band To Watch in 2021, and they dropped their great self-titled debut album in 2022. Unlike so many of their buzz-band peers, Wet Leg actually took off, to the point where they were playing big venues and winning Grammys and whatnot. They've been quiet for a little while, but now Wet Leg seem poised to return with new music. They've been teasing new music for a while. Soon, they'll play special small-room shows in New York and Los Angeles, and they're also booked for a bunch of festivals this summer. On Sunday night, Wet Leg played a small Brighton venue, and their set was mostly made up of new songs.

Wet Leg's show last night was at Brighton's Green Door, and it appears that they'll play a similar gig at London's Moth Club tonight. The shows were briefly linked on Wet Leg's Instagram story before being deleted, and they were billed as "Uma Thurman," with fine-print clarification that "the real Uma Thurman will not be in attendance." Instead, all the members of the band dressed up as Thurman in Pulp Fiction, with the wigs and everything. If I was the real Uma Thurman, I would've been flattered, and I would've tried to make sure I was in attendance anyway.

According to Setlist.fm, Wet Leg played an 11-song set at the Green Door, and seven of those songs were brand new. Based on the brief live videos circulating online, those songs pick up right where Wet Leg left off. If they're coming back with another album of sassy, crowd-pleasing, dancefloor-ready new wave jams, that seems like a reason to get excited. Below, check out a few videos and photos from the gig.

Spent my evening watching Uma Thurman (Wet Leg) play a secret set at Brightons green Door Store, great fun evening had..loads of new songs... roll on the album release @wetlegband @greendoorstore pic.twitter.com/xt4zHgmUOq — iso400 Mike (@iso400photo) March 23, 2025

UPDATE: The new single "Catch These Fists" arrives next week. "Prepare to be dazzled," the band writes. Here's a preview: