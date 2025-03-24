Ethel Cain Announces New Album Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You & Massive Tour

Ethel Cain already released one album this year, but it wasn't billed as an album. Cain's 2022 debut album Preacher's Daughter is a bona fide cult sensation, and many thought that Cain might move toward actual pop stardom when she followed it up. Instead, this past January Cain released Perverts, an extended experimental piece that's a lot more drone than pop. Officially, Perverts is billed as an EP, but at 90 minutes, it might be the longest EP we've ever heard. Since then, Cain has become a reason for right-wing alarm for posting about killing CEOs, and she's shared a new 55-minute piece of music on NTS. Now, on her birthday today, Cain announces that she'll release a new full-length this summer. It's called Willoughby Tucker, I'll Always Love You, and it's officially billed as her sophomore album.

Even before the release of Preacher's Daughter, Ethel Cain was teasing the release of Willoughby Tucker, I'll Always Love You. Originally, she described it as a Preacher's Daughter companion-piece EP, not as a full album. That has evidently changed. We don't know if Willoughby Tucker is a real person or what, though there's a press pic that supposedly depicts "Ethel Cain and Willoughby Tucker." We also don't know much about the album itself, beyond the fact that it's coming in August. August is also when Cain will launch her biggest-ever headlining tour, which will take her across North America and Europe. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

8/12-13 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

8/15 - Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

8/16 - Portland, OR @ Edgefield

8/18 - Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Berkeley

8/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

8/22 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

8/24 - Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

8/25 - Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

8/26 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

8/28-89 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

8/30 - Asheville, NC @ Asheville Yards

9/04 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

9/05 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

9/06 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

9/09 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

9/10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

9/12 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

9/13 - Buffalo, NY @ Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B

9/15-16 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

9/17 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre

9/19 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

9/20 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed (Fairgrounds)

10/02 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

10/04 - Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow

10/09 - London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

10/14 - Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

10/15-16 - Utrecht, Netherlands@ @ TivoliVredenburg

10/18 - Paris, France @ L’Olympia

10/21 - Cologne, Germany @ Carlswerk Victoria

10/23 - Berlin, Germany @ Huxley's Neue Welt

10/24 - Hamburg, Germany @ Docks

10/25 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega

10/27 - Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene

10/28 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Fållan

10/31 - Warsaw, Poland @ Stodola

11/01 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Roxy

11/02 - Vienne, Austria @ Gasometer

11/04 - Zurich, Switzerland @ X-tra—Zurich

11/05 - Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz

11/07 - Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz

11/08 - Madrid, Spain @ Teatro Eslava

11/09 - Lisbon, Portugal @ LAV Warehouse