Viagra Boys – “The Bog Body”

6:02 PM EDT on March 24, 2025

Fredrik Bengtsson

"Do you even know the difference/ Between a swamp and an ancient bog?" Sebastian Murphy roars on the newest Viagra Boys single "The Bog Body." I personally do not, but for some reason that line goes hard as hell. The audacious banger is the third from the upcoming album Viagr Aboys, following "Man Made Of Meat" and "Uno II."

"The Bog Body" is of course accompanied by a ridiculous music video to go with the tune's mayhem. About it, director Eoin Glaister explains, “I love bog bodies. I’m obsessed. Thank GOD someone finally wrote a song about one. Dream gig really, got to spend the day in the pub with my mates watching a Bog Lady dance to one of my favorite bands. Mammoth effort from an extraordinarily talented bunch. Up the Bog!”

Check it out below.

Viagr Aboys is out 4/25 via Shrimptech Enterprises.

