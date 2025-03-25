Samia – “Hole In A Frame” & “Pants”

Samia's Bloodless is shaping up to be an emotional album. “Bovine Excision” and "Lizard" were poignant previews, and now she's sharing the moving tracks "Hole In A Frame" and "Pants."

“I paired these tracks because they capture opposite instincts," the indie singer-songwriter expounds. "‘Hole in a Frame’ is about a fascination with disappearing and the power of absence. ‘Pants’ is about accepting a non-refundable self, social contexts and all. They move from a comfort in the possibilities of emptiness to the reality of existence.”

"Hole In A Frame" is a laid-back tune anchored by the loaded refrain: "A little death goes a long way." "Pants" serves as the cathartic Bloodless finale, reaching magical heights in its seven minutes. The singles come with music videos by Sarah Ritter, and the "Pants" one stars The White Lotus’ Fred Hechinger. Watch below.

Bloodless is out 4/25 via Grand Jury.