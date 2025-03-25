Harmony – “Where Strangers Go”

Harmony Tividad used to be one half of Girlpool, and now she makes snarly and provocative pop music as just plain Harmony. At least, that's what she's done up until now. Harmony released her full-length debut Gossip last year, and that album was really on its Brat shit. But now Harmony's first single since Gossip is out, and it's much more sensitive and stripped-down that most of the music that she's made on her own.

On "Where Strangers Go," Harmony, accompanied by nothing but a keyboard, sings about being in love but worrying that she's going to fuck it all up. It's a pretty and affecting song, and it's not hard to imagine the version that Girlpool could've made. In a press release, Harmony says that the song is "about the infinitely changing nature of life and trying to make peace with it." The song's video, directed by Manon Macasaet and Sophie Day, shows Harmony and her dude wandering around New York, and it mixes in footage of Harmony as a kid. Check it out below.

"Where Strangers Go" is out now on KRO Records.