Ain’t – “Pirouette”

Ain't -- one of the Best New Artists Of 2024 -- are back with their first piece of new music for 2025, the moody rocker "Pirouette."

Like the few previous songs we've heard from Ain't so far, "Pirouette" takes heavy influence from the '90s with some dark, brooding lyrics: "Syrupy teeth set still, dulcet smile/ Serpentine eyes beneath flash at me." Guitarist/vocalist George Ellerby says in a statement:

I wrote "Pirouette" during a period of changes: A relationship had recently ended, I was dating someone who seemed pretty disinterested, and I was moving between precarious flat shares. All through this, it felt the band was anticipating and going through change too. It was during a point when the full lineup of Ain’t was coming together. When I started writing "Pirouette," Ain’t was just Ed, Jeevan and I; by the time it got to the practice room, Joe, Hanna, and Chapman had joined. It was the sum of all of this that inspired the song’s lyrics. I felt like I was sitting on the threshold of something new and was practically screaming out for it, but I also had parts of the past still clinging to me. Pirouette details the drudgery of break ups and the lethargy that can come with dating, but I feel it’s preoccupied with a sense of something overwhelmingly hopeful and exhilarating falling into place.

Watch the DIY video for "Pirouette" below.