Superchunk – “Bruised Lung” (Feat. Rosali)

No word yet on a new Superchunk album to follow up 2022's Wild Loneliness, but the North Carolina indie rock OGs have been consistently dropping new songs in the interim. In 2023, they gave us the "Everything Hurts" b/w "Making A Break" 7", after which longtime drummer Jon Wurster left the band. In 2024, they were back with "Everybody Dies" and a cover of Dead Moon's "Fire In The Western World," now with Laura King of Bat Fangs, R. Ring, and Speed Stick behind the kit.

Today Superchunk have shared their first new song of 2025. Excitingly, it features Rosali, who recently moved to Superchunk's neck of the woods and whose amazing Bite Down came out on Merge Records last year. "Bruised Lung" isn't a proper duet between Mac McCaughan and Rosali Middleman — she's in there doing backing vocals and contributing guitar to the mix — but the vibes are extremely good for a song built around the refrain "I got a bruised lung."

McCaughan calls it "A song about being disoriented and sleepless and not being able to explain why. Like a hangover but not from drinking. (You look normal on the outside.) Rosali came into the studio to add some woozy shredding and great harmonies." Listen below, where you can also find new fall tour dates, including the previously announced stop at Best Friends Forever.

TOUR DATES:

09/09 Washington, DC @ Black Cat

09/10 Philadelphia, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall

09/11 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

09/12 Boston, MA @ The Crystal Ballroom

09/13 Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace

09/14 Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theater

09/16 Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall

09/17 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

09/18 Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe

10/09 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

10/10 Las Vegas, NV @ Best Friends Forever

10/13 Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre

10/14 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

10/15 Boise, ID @ Shrine Social Club Ballroom

10/17 Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

10/18 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

10/19 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

10/21 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

10/23 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom