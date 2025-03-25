Superchunk – “Bruised Lung” (Feat. Rosali)

No word yet on a new Superchunk album to follow up 2022's Wild Loneliness, but the North Carolina indie rock OGs have been consistently dropping new songs in the interim. In 2023, they gave us the "Everything Hurts" b/w "Making A Break" 7", after which longtime drummer Jon Wurster left the band. In 2024, they were back with "Everybody Dies" and a cover of Dead Moon's "Fire In The Western World," now with Laura King of Bat Fangs, R. Ring, and Speed Stick behind the kit.
Today Superchunk have shared their first new song of 2025. Excitingly, it features Rosali, who recently moved to Superchunk's neck of the woods and whose amazing Bite Down came out on Merge Records last year. "Bruised Lung" isn't a proper duet between Mac McCaughan and Rosali Middleman — she's in there doing backing vocals and contributing guitar to the mix — but the vibes are extremely good for a song built around the refrain "I got a bruised lung."
McCaughan calls it "A song about being disoriented and sleepless and not being able to explain why. Like a hangover but not from drinking. (You look normal on the outside.) Rosali came into the studio to add some woozy shredding and great harmonies." Listen below, where you can also find new fall tour dates, including the previously announced stop at Best Friends Forever.
TOUR DATES:
09/09 Washington, DC @ Black Cat
09/10 Philadelphia, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall
09/11 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
09/12 Boston, MA @ The Crystal Ballroom
09/13 Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace
09/14 Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theater
09/16 Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall
09/17 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
09/18 Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe
10/09 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s
10/10 Las Vegas, NV @ Best Friends Forever
10/13 Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre
10/14 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
10/15 Boise, ID @ Shrine Social Club Ballroom
10/17 Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
10/18 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
10/19 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
10/21 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
10/23 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom