Outside Lands 2025 Lineup Has Tyler, The Creator, Doja Cat, & Hozier

Outside Lands returns to San Fransisco's Golden Gate Park this August. Headlining the 2025 iteration of the festival are Tyler, The Creator, Doja Cat, and Hozier.
Rounding out the weekend's lineup are big-font acts Vampire Weekend, Gracie Abrams, Doechii, Glass Animals, Jamie xx, John Summit, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Gesaffelstein, Bleachers, Ludacris, Jorja Smith, and Still Woozy. For the Stereogum-reading crowd, there's also Jessica Pratt, Mannequin Pussy, Thundercat, Floating Points, DJ Koze, Nourished By Time, and more.
Find ticket sale information here, and see the full Outside Lands 2025 lineup below. (And don't ask Tyler to do anything from Cherry Bomb.)
chant all you want ( i hope you dont, its mad annoying during the show) im not gonna play it, chanting doesnt make me magically wanna play it https://t.co/kRsINBrfK8— T (@tylerthecreator) March 24, 2025
LINEUP:
Tyler, The Creator
Hozier
Doja Cat
John Summit
Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
Vampire Weekend
Glass Animals
Gracie Abrams
Jamie xx
Doechii
Gesaffelstein
Bleachers
Ludacris
Jorja Smith
Still Woozy
Black Coffee
Sammy Virji
Thundercat
Wallows
FINNEAS
MARINA
Royel Otis
ARMNHMR
ROLE MODEL
Artemas
Claude VonStroke
BigXthaPlug
Floating Points
Bakar
flipturn
2hollis
Walker & Royce
Julien Baker & TORRES
Fujii Kaze
BUNT.
Levity
DJ Koze
Mark Ambor
BLOND:ISH
Dombresky
Jessica Pratt
Mannequin Pussy
Claptone
Rebecca Black
NOTION
LaRussell
CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso
julie
Girl Math (VNSSA b2b Nala)
Mayer Hawthorne
DJ Pee .Wee
Wasia Project
Big Freedia with San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus
Fcukers
Klangphonics
Vansire
nimino
Kate Bollinger
Hope Tala
Destroy Boys
Luna Li
&friends
INJI
Sarah Kinsley
Matt Champion
Naomi Sharon
ATRIP
Neal Francis
Wunderhorse
Lexa Gates
Amelia Moore
Paco Versailles
TxC
Good Neighbours
Orla Gartland
Midrift
Baalti
Bay Ledges
DJ Mandy
The Army, The Navy
Arcy Drive
Nourished by Time
almost monday
bLAck pARty
Alexandra Savior
Vincent Lima
NewDad
Alemeda
Midnight Generation
Alex Amen
BANKSIA
Infinite Jess
AVATARI