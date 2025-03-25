Outside Lands 2025 Lineup Has Tyler, The Creator, Doja Cat, & Hozier

Outside Lands returns to San Fransisco's Golden Gate Park this August. Headlining the 2025 iteration of the festival are Tyler, The Creator, Doja Cat, and Hozier.

Rounding out the weekend's lineup are big-font acts Vampire Weekend, Gracie Abrams, Doechii, Glass Animals, Jamie xx, John Summit, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Gesaffelstein, Bleachers, Ludacris, Jorja Smith, and Still Woozy. For the Stereogum-reading crowd, there's also Jessica Pratt, Mannequin Pussy, Thundercat, Floating Points, DJ Koze, Nourished By Time, and more.

Find ticket sale information here, and see the full Outside Lands 2025 lineup below. (And don't ask Tyler to do anything from Cherry Bomb.)

chant all you want ( i hope you dont, its mad annoying during the show) im not gonna play it, chanting doesnt make me magically wanna play it https://t.co/kRsINBrfK8 — T (@tylerthecreator) March 24, 2025

LINEUP:

Tyler, The Creator

Hozier

Doja Cat

John Summit

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

Vampire Weekend

Glass Animals

Gracie Abrams

Jamie xx

Doechii

Gesaffelstein

Bleachers

Ludacris

Jorja Smith

Still Woozy

Black Coffee

Sammy Virji

Thundercat

Wallows

FINNEAS

MARINA

Royel Otis

ARMNHMR

ROLE MODEL

Artemas

Claude VonStroke

BigXthaPlug

Floating Points

Bakar

flipturn

2hollis

Walker & Royce

Julien Baker & TORRES

Fujii Kaze

BUNT.

Levity

DJ Koze

Mark Ambor

BLOND:ISH

Dombresky

Jessica Pratt

Mannequin Pussy

Claptone

Rebecca Black

NOTION

LaRussell

CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso

julie

Girl Math (VNSSA b2b Nala)

Mayer Hawthorne

DJ Pee .Wee

Wasia Project

Big Freedia with San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus

Fcukers

Klangphonics

Vansire

nimino

Kate Bollinger

Hope Tala

Destroy Boys

Luna Li

&friends

INJI

Sarah Kinsley

Matt Champion

Naomi Sharon

ATRIP

Neal Francis

Wunderhorse

Lexa Gates

Amelia Moore

Paco Versailles

TxC

Good Neighbours

Orla Gartland

Midrift

Baalti

Bay Ledges

DJ Mandy

The Army, The Navy

Arcy Drive

Nourished by Time

almost monday

bLAck pARty

Alexandra Savior

Vincent Lima

NewDad

Alemeda

Midnight Generation

Alex Amen

BANKSIA

Infinite Jess

AVATARI