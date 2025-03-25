Lincoln Center Hosting Free Tributes To The Slits, Poly Styrene, & Fanny Curated By Kathleen Hanna & Tamar-kali

Attention, New Yorkers who like feminist punk: Lincoln Center's latest American Songbook series commences this week. This year's theme is "Singer Outsiders," spotlighting trailblazing female and nonbinary musicians. Over the next couple of weeks, the Manhattan venue will host free programming curated by none other than Kathleen Hanna and fellow riot grrrl scholar, the composer and musician Tamar-kali.

On Wednesday (March 26), David Rubenstein Atrium will screen Poly Styrene: I Am A Cliché, a documentary about the legendary X-Ray Spex vocalist. A tribute to Styrene, who died in 2011, will follow on Friday, featuring an array of performers including Princess Nokia.

The programming runs through April 15 with additional tribute performances, including one dedicated to the quirky punk greats the Slits. Gossip and the oft-sampled dance-punk crew ESG will come together on April 6 to honor the criminally underrated 1970s band Fanny, following a screening of the 2022 documentary Fanny: The Right To Rock. Fanny are also being honored with the inaugural American Songbook Award.

There are a bunch more events in the series, with more performers to be announced. Read more about them here.